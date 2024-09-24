Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Director Cheryl L. Shavers Sells 12,579 Shares

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $217,490.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KN traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 851,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,189. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Knowles by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 486,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 147,372 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $1,435,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 9.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 746,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 62,332 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,562,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

