Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.77

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €34.77 ($38.63) and last traded at €34.77 ($38.63), with a volume of 27616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €34.37 ($38.19).
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported €0.70 ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of €24.06 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.09%. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.
