Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.88

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 174860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on KRNT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.24 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Kornit Digital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,810,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after buying an additional 114,372 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at $664,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 4.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 931,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 217.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 55,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

