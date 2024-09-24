KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Shares Sold by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC lowered its position in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,038,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,603 shares during the quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of KORU Medical Systems worth $13,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,951,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 230,517 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KORU Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 51,890 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

KORU Medical Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

KRMD opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.77. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KORU Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:KRMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 38.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KORU Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRMD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on KORU Medical Systems from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRMD

About KORU Medical Systems

(Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.