Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.00

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Kuraray Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuraray had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

