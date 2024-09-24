Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.93. 7,473 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 7,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.

