Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.10

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 2795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.
Lara Exploration Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$50.41 million, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.90.
Lara Exploration Company Profile
Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.
