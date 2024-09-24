Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.93

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 73766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $6.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Latham Group

Latham Group Stock Up 3.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.25 million, a PE ratio of 230.33 and a beta of 1.87.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $160.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $51,303.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $51,303.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 25,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $169,065.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,021.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,932 shares of company stock worth $441,364. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Latham Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 199,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 71,343 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 271,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Latham Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 17,259 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.