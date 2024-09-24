Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Insider Sells C$10,469.52 in Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 39,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$10,469.52.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 52,600 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.62, for a total value of C$137,564.78.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 33,600 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.62, for a total transaction of C$87,984.96.

On Tuesday, August 20th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 44,500 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$114,035.70.

On Friday, July 12th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 193,900 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.08, for a total transaction of C$402,420.06.

Lavras Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Lavras Gold stock remained flat at C$2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 37,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,432. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$130.94 million, a PE ratio of -36.43 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.85.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

