Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSE:LEAF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.56 and last traded at C$2.59. Approximately 15,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 53,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$198.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.59.
About Leaf Mobile
Leaf Mobile Inc develops and publishes free-to-play mobile games in the United States, Canada, and the European regions. It offers a portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
