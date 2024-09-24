Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $23.27. 2,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Leonardo Trading Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leonardo stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

