Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Shares Down 10.7%

Shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCMKTS:LXRP – Get Free Report) fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. 2,151,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 608,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries.

