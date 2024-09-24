LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LQAI) Plans Dividend of $0.05

LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LQAI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:LQAI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.37. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49. LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $32.38.

LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF (LQAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of the top 100 large-cap US equities chosen with the aid of artificial intelligence. LQAI was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Exchange Traded Concepts.

