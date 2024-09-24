Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.96

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.96 and last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 43421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.26.

The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,460,000 after acquiring an additional 163,455 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 192,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

