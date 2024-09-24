Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Stock Price Up 4%

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 500,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 261,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Liberty Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

