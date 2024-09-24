Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) COO Sells $653,227.50 in Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 6,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $653,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,885.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LGND stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.54. 63,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,282. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $112.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 29.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

