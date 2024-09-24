Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.15

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 672066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

LYG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

