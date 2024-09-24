Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0619 per share on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Localiza Rent a Car Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS LZRFY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.85. 5,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,184. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services.

