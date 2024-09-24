Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Has $236,000 Stock Position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lowered its stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,241 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in V2X were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V2X by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in V2X by 200.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of V2X in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of V2X in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get V2X alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at V2X

In other V2X news, Director Eric M. Pillmore acquired 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eric M. Pillmore acquired 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William Boyd Noon acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $524,688. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,936 shares of company stock worth $572,928. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

V2X Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of V2X stock opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.47. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.00 and a beta of 0.60. V2X, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $58.25.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

V2X Profile

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.