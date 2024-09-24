Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $207,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,294 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $156,088,000 after purchasing an additional 347,626 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,428 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $147,308,000 after acquiring an additional 222,290 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 409.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 248,045 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,977,000 after purchasing an additional 199,334 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,248,000 after purchasing an additional 186,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $58,678,000 after buying an additional 162,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $129.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.47.

View Our Latest Report on Akamai Technologies

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $251,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,186.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,104.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $251,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,655 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.