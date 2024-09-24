Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $277,000 in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 514,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth $883,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78.

CXM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $1,658,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 514,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,068.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,022.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,230,755.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $1,658,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 514,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,068.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,937 shares of company stock worth $2,675,185 in the last ninety days. 30.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

