Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $281,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $3,748,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,709 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 56,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ stock opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BJ shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Melius Research began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BJ

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,395,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,938. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.