Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $314,000 in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 45,689 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,575 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth $15,297,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,371,000 after purchasing an additional 190,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,727,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,974,000 after purchasing an additional 216,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $35,315.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,292 shares of company stock worth $104,835. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DV. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.