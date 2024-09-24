Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Reduces Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp reduced its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477,706 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $100,459,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $293.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.09, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.59 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $13,301,815. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.