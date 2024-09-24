Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Reduces Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp reduced its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,380,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Helen of Troy Trading Down 0.2 %

HELE stock opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $127.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 39.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

