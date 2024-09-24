Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 19,845 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 58.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,845 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 716,800.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARHS shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Arhaus Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.52.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arhaus news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

