Lori Constance Covert Sells 10,000 Shares of Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Stock

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) Director Lori Constance Covert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total value of C$41,240.00.

Lori Constance Covert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Lori Constance Covert sold 7,000 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.87, for a total value of C$27,090.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Lori Constance Covert sold 20,000 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$77,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Lori Constance Covert sold 10,000 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.07, for a total transaction of C$40,682.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Lori Constance Covert sold 10,000 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total transaction of C$38,900.00.

Andrew Peller Stock Performance

Andrew Peller has a 12 month low of C$10.40 and a 12 month high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller Announces Dividend

Andrew Peller ( TSE:ADW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$99.47 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

