Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.14. 1,308,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,328,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Luckin Coffee Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of -0.54.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 7.12%.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

