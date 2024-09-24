Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Chester See Sells 14,900 Shares

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Chester See sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.10, for a total value of C$448,490.00.

TSE LUG traded down C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.67. Lundin Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.64.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$412.43 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 2.5613577 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 85.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Cormark raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.42.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

