Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.04

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 31025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Up 5.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Lynas Rare Earths

(Get Free Report)

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.