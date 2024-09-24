MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.85

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 172962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.14.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in MAG Silver by 8.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 71.9% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

