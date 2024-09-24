MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.36

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$20.36 and last traded at C$20.24, with a volume of 121076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.17.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MAG

MAG Silver Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 28.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.2205607 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.