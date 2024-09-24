Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Maiden Holdings North America Trading Down 0.6 %

Maiden Holdings North America stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.59. 9,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222. Maiden Holdings North America has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67.

