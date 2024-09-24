MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sets New 1-Year High at $111.01

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.01 and last traded at $111.01, with a volume of 298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMYT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

MakeMyTrip Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.06.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $254.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.85 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 163.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the second quarter worth $59,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the second quarter worth $143,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Articles

