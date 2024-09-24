Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Analysts at Macquarie began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.06% from the stock’s current price.

MARA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

NASDAQ MARA traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. 35,787,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,537,391. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 5.51.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,169,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,169,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,212 shares of company stock worth $726,178. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 151,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 87,274 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth $1,518,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 58.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 259,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 95,774 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,060,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

