Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE MCS traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 496,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,441. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. Marcus has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $482.97 million, a PE ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.20). Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marcus will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marcus by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,911,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after acquiring an additional 38,453 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 312.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 80,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 60,685 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Marcus by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Marcus by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

