MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) COO Sells $2,525,400.00 in Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $2,525,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,426,096.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
MasTec Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of MasTec stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,165. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $127.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -895.57 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.82.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
