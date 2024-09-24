MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) COO Sells $2,525,400.00 in Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $2,525,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,426,096.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MasTec Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,165. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $127.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -895.57 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 64.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 5,436.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

