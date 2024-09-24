Masterton Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 31,700 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000. CBRE Group accounts for about 2.0% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in CBRE Group by 500.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 23,290 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in CBRE Group by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 55,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,730.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 394,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after purchasing an additional 372,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE opened at $121.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $122.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.54.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

