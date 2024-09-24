Masterton Capital Management LP Buys 118,357 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Masterton Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 177.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,357 shares during the quarter. Regency Centers accounts for about 8.2% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Regency Centers by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 145,953 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 228,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ REG opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $75.26.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

