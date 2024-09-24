Matthew E. Korenberg Sells 9,772 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $989,121.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,647.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of LGND traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.54. 63,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,282. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $112.13.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LGND
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ligand Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.