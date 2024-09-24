Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Trading Down 16.1%

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report) fell 16.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 19,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 678% from the average session volume of 2,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Megaport Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33.

About Megaport

(Get Free Report)

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.