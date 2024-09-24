Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Trading Down 16.1%

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report) fell 16.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 19,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 678% from the average session volume of 2,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.
Megaport Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33.
About Megaport
Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.
