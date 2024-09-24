Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Trading Up 11.5%

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.12 ($0.03). Approximately 341,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 233,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.03).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.55 million, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeremy Allen sold 80,048 shares of Mercantile Ports & Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £1,600.96 ($2,143.76). 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek. It also provides port operation services, including cargo handling, storage, other ancillary port, and logistics services.

