Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Lessened by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 875,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 484,672 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $441,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 835,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $295,901,000 after acquiring an additional 163,067 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,576,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,265,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Voyager Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Voyager Global Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,289,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 72,587 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,101,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,962,767,000 after buying an additional 748,076 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.57, for a total transaction of $453,015.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,944,071.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.57, for a total value of $453,015.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,944,071.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.88, for a total transaction of $8,532,717.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,737,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,761 shares of company stock worth $190,846,038. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $564.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $507.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.28. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.40 and a 12-month high of $573.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.92.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

