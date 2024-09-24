Metals One (LON:MET1) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01), with a volume of 460848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Metals One Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.02.

Insider Activity at Metals One

In related news, insider Jonathan Owen purchased 40,000 shares of Metals One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £400 ($535.62). Insiders own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

About Metals One

Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Black Schist project covering an area of approximately 706 square kilometers located in Finland; and 80% interest in the Brownfield Råna nickel project covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in Norway.

