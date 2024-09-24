Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $1,289,721.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Thursday, September 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.56, for a total value of $1,299,974.88.

On Monday, September 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,311,658.44.

On Thursday, September 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.97, for a total value of $1,279,389.56.

On Friday, August 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $1,322,229.28.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $1,247,200.16.

On Friday, August 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,205,075.76.

On Friday, August 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,122,496.04.

On Friday, August 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total value of $1,150,314.04.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $1,407,352.36.

On Friday, July 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $1,411,962.20.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.62. 2,233,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of -257.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.94.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TEAM

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.