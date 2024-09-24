Michael Distefano Sells 5,000 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $361,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,031.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:KFY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day moving average is $66.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.84 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 97.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 40.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on KFY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

