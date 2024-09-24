Michael N. Biggs Acquires 3,500 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Michael N. Biggs purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £14,560 ($19,496.52).

Close Brothers Group Stock Up 3.7 %

LON CBG traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 419.20 ($5.61). 694,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,522. The company has a market capitalization of £630.85 million, a P/E ratio of 425.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 278 ($3.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 911.50 ($12.21). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 506.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 467.59.

CBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($8.17) price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 375 ($5.02) to GBX 620 ($8.30) in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 624 ($8.36).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

