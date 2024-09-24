MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.06

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.06 and last traded at $52.97, with a volume of 686879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.95.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

