Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Trading Down 4.1%

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 466,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,055,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Mirion Technologies news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $81,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,783,464.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,139 shares of company stock worth $491,222. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $122,546,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,942,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,810 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after buying an additional 493,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,223,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

