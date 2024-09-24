Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) EVP Michael J. Lange Sells 12,827 Shares

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) EVP Michael J. Lange sold 12,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $138,403.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,249.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Mistras Group Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of NYSE MG traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 231,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $351.17 million, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.72.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $189.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mistras Group Company Profile
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.
