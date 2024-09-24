Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) EVP Michael J. Lange Sells 12,827 Shares

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) EVP Michael J. Lange sold 12,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $138,403.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,249.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mistras Group Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE MG traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 231,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $351.17 million, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.72.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $189.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MG. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Mistras Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

